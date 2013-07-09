Advice Columnist Margo Howard Retires

Margo Howard is the only child of the beloved advice columnist Ann Landers. Her mother’s twin sister, Pauline Phillips, was Dear Abby.

Howard became a journalist but resisted the family business for three decades. She finally said yes to Slate.com in 1998 with her Dear Prudence column. She then went on to the syndicated Dear Margo column.

Howard is retiring from the advice business but is now writing a book about her four marriages and her life called “Eat, Drink and Remarry: A How Not To Book.”

