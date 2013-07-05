Boy Saved From Drowning By Woman Posing For Engagement Photo

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Many couples have an engagement story, not so many a story about the engagement photos. Becki Salmon and her fiance were posing on the banks of a fast-moving creek in a Philadelphia park - the perfect spot. Until, that is, a five-year-old started drowning right behind them, reports WPVI TV.

Salmon jumped into the water and saved the boy. Turns out, it was the couple that was perfect. Becki is a trained lifeguard. Both are paramedics.

