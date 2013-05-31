Bringing The World Home To You

Field Trip! 10 Books That Will Send Kids Exploring

By Mara Alpert
Published May 31, 2013 at 2:22 AM EDT
Illustration: A little boy in a boat reads a book as the boat is picked up by an octopus.

When I recommend books to kids or grown-ups, I can almost always get them interested if I add "Oh, and after you read this book, you could go on a field trip to the museum/zoo/baseball stadium/library ... or just take a little road trip!" Spring 2013 has been a very good year for children's books that spark the imagination and make kids (and grownups) want to do a little more exploring.

Books like these can be the start of amazing adventures. Enjoy!

Mara Alpert is a librarian in the Children's Literature Department at the Los Angeles Public Library.

Mara Alpert