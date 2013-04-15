Bringing The World Home To You

6 Year Old Takes Car Out To Get Chinese

Published April 15, 2013 at 7:34 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. People in Lapeer, Michigan called to report a car moving erratically. Callers said it looked like a six-year-old was driving. Police discovered a six-year-old was driving. He'd taken the keys off the counter at home and taught himself what to do. Asked what he thought he was doing, the boy explained that he was going out for Chinese food, of course.

Then, having struck a no left turn sign, the boy was heading for the dealer hoping to make some car repairs. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition