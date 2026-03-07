Middle East war enters its 8th day

Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
A look at KALW's "Uncuffed" podcast, and a conversation with Greg Eskridge, talking about life after he was paroled in the summer of 2024 - after spending more than 30 years in prison - and his relationship with his family and society.
A celebration of the life of civil rights leader Jesse Jackson will be held in Chicago Friday. Current and former elected officials, faith leaders, entertainers and more are expected to attend. A private funeral will be held Saturday.