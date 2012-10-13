Bringing The World Home To You

The Movie Callie Khouri Has 'Seen A Million Times'

By Lily Percy
Published October 13, 2012 at 3:23 PM EDT

The weekends on All Things ConsideredseriesMovies I've Seen A Million Timesfeatures filmmakers, actors, writers and directors talking about the movies that they never get tired of watching.

Callie Khouri, creator of the new ABC TV showNashville, also wrote screenplays forThelma & Louise(which won her an Academy Award),Something to Talk About andDivine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood. The movie she could watch a million times is Elia Kazan'sA Face in the Crowd.

Callie Khouri is the creator of the new ABC TV show <em>Nashville</em>.
Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic
/
Callie Khouri is the creator of the new ABC TV show <em>Nashville</em>.

Interview Highlights

On when she first saw A Face in the Crowd

"I first saw this movie, I guess I was in my early 20s. I'd never heard of it and somebody told me about it, and I watched it and was just completely jaw-droppingly shocked at how current it was."

On why she could watch the movie over and over again

"The thing that I love about the movie is that it shows that absolute power will always undo itself. And there's something about the feeling of goodness triumphing, and I think that's a really powerful, beautiful message. It gives me hope."


Lily Percy