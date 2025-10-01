'Stopping the Deportation Machine' Wildin Acosta on life after ICE detention. Plus, Michael Jordan health clinics thrive in NC.

0:01:00

Riverside High School grad Wildin Acosta discusses new book about his 2016 deportation case

In 2016, Wildin Acosta, a senior at Riverside High School in Durham, was detained by ICE agents on his way to school. The Honduras native was kept in detention for months. Students and faculty at Riverside raised media attention about his case through protests, social media campaigns and news coverage, ultimately resulting in his release. Riverside journalism teacher Bryan Christopher worked with Acosta to write a new book about Acosta’s experience.

Wildin Acosta, Riverside High School graduate, who faced deportation as a student

Bryan Christopher, author of Stopping the Deportation Machine: One Immigrant Student’s Arrest and the Kids Who Took on Washington to Get Him Back

Aaron Sanchez Guerra, WUNC’s race, class and communities reporter

0:33:00

Novant Health marks the success of four Michael Jordan Family Clinics in Charlotte and Wilmington

North Carolina ranks tenth in the nation among states with the most uninsured residents. Winston-Salem-based health system Novant Health is working to address this, with the help of NBA legend Michael Jordan. Novant has opened four Michael Jordan Family Clinics since 2019, two in Charlotte and two in Wilmington.

Dr. Michael Hoben, family physician and Chief Medical Officer Population Health Services at Novant Health

