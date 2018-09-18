Related Program: 
The State of Things

A New NC Mystery Novel Stars An Impulsive Journalist In A Dark But Familiar Hillsborough

By & 52 minutes ago

'Last Girl Gone' is the first installment in a new mystery series by Durham based author J.G. Hetherton
Credit Courtesy of J.G. Hetherton / Crooked Lane Books

Laura Chambers did not want to come back to Hillsborough. But after the impulsive investigative journalist is fired from her job at the Boston Globe, she is forced to stumble home and take a gig at a small, hometown paper. After a missing girl turns up dead, Laura sees it as an opportunity to get back on the front page.

 Laura Chambers and this dark, mystery-laden version of Hillsborough stem from the imagination of Durham-based writer J.G. Hetherton. “Last Girl Gone: A Laura Chambers Mystery” (Crooked Lane Books/2018) is the first installment of a mystery series. Frank Stasio speaks with Hetherton about the inspiration he found in the little Orange County town and about his foray into mystery writing. 

Tags: 
The State of Things
Hillsborough
Orange County
Investigative Journalism
Mystery
NC Writers

Related Content

Hillsborough Mayor Reconciles Town's Confederate Legacy

By & Jun 25, 2015
Orange County Historical Museum / http://www.orangenchistory.org/

In the wake of the mass shooting last week in South Carolina, Governor Pat McCrory has joined a growing number of Southern governors who are moving toward abolishing the Confederate battle flag from things like government buildings and here in North Carolina--license plates.   

Hillsborough is one of the oldest towns in the state with a strong legacy tied to the Civil War. The town is now faced with questions about its historical Confederate markings and what is appropriate going forward.

Lizzy Ross Comes Home With ‘Violet Bell’

By & Jul 8, 2016
photo of Violet Bell
Lizzy Ross

After spending four years making music in Nashville, singer-songwriter Lizzy Ross began to feel homesick.

Ross grew up in North Carolina, went to UNC-Chapel Hill and started her career in the Triangle music scene. While Nashville was filled with passionate and impressive musicians, she missed being part of a community that she felt really embraced diverse creative expressions.