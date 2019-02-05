NC Loses Two Long-Serving Republicans

North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Martin announced that he will step down at the end of February to become the dean of Regent University law school in Virginia. Martin was one of two Republican justices remaining on the state Supreme Court, and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper will choose his replacement.

WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii joins host Frank Stasio to talk about who Cooper may choose and how the court shakeup could impact the state. Plus, it has been more than a week since U.S. Rep. Walter Jones Jr. entered hospice care.

The 75-year-old politician recently broke his hip, and prior to that had been in poor health missing several votes and eventually taking a leave of absence. While the family has asked for prayers and privacy, his declining health has left North Carolina’s 3rd District without a congressman. Tiberii discusses the legacy of Jones and the options for his district.