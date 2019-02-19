Related Program: 
The State of Things

Honoring Musical Innovator Max Roach

By & 40 minutes ago

North Carolina-born jazz musician Max Roach carved out a creative legacy in music that spanned genres. Roach grew up in New York City and during the 1940s he drummed alongside artists like Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie. 

His recordings were innovative and during the civil rights movement, even political. To honor Roach, Black Mountain College Museum and Arts Center is hosting a restaging of Roach’s “We Insist! Freedom Now Suite” recording.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Jeff Arnal, executive director of Black Mountain College Museum and Arts Center to talk about the impact of Roach’s work on jazz history and about inviting the Fresh Cut Orchestra to bring Roach’s composition back to life. The restaging performance takes place Friday, Feb. 22 and Saturday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. at Black Mountain College Museum and Arts Center.

Tags: 
Black Mountain College Museum and Arts Center
Black Mountain
Max Roach
Musician
NC Musician
The State of Things

Related Content

Spartan Jazz Collective Performs Music By Jazz Legend Max Roach

By & Oct 8, 2013
The University of North Carolina at Greensboro

    

The Spartan Jazz Collective from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro is made up of students and faculty.

The group will perform a retrospective of work by percussionist composer and native North Carolinian Max Roach. The Spartan Jazz Collective is Chad Eby, Melvin Holland, Evan Ringel, Jonathan Wiseman, Thomas Linger, Aaron Gross, Kassem Williams, and Dr. Neeraj Mehta.

Triad-Based Singer Bless Nova Shares Message Of Self-Healing

By & Jan 29, 2019
Photo of artists Bless Nova (right) and René Roman
Laura Pellicer / WUNC

By age 6, Brenda Nolasco had already laid down her first professional recording — a youthful iteration of Whitney’s Houston’s “Greatest Love of All.” Nolasco was surrounded by music as a child: her uncle was a professional trumpet player, and her brother, sister and aunts were all gifted singers. But Nolasco got a late start on telling her own story through music. 