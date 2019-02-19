Related Program: 
The State of Things

Exploring Pop Art From Across The Americas

  From the 'Pop América, 1965-1975' exhibit at the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University.
    Felipe Ehrenberg, Caja no. 25495 (Box no. 25495), 1968
  Antonio Berni, Mediodía (Noontime), 1976
    Antonio Berni, Mediodía (Noontime), 1976 up now in the 'Pop América, 1965-1975' exhibit at the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University.
  Raúl Martínez, El vaquero (Cowboy), c. 1969
    Raúl Martínez, El vaquero (Cowboy), c. 1969 up now in the 'Pop América, 1965-1975' exhibit at the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University.
Many people associate pop art with American artists like Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein, but there were many contributions to the movement from outside the borders of the United States, notably from Latinx artists. A new exhibit at the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University called “Pop América, 1965-1975” shares the work of artists from the Americas, from Tierra del Fuego up to Anchorage. 

Curator Esther Gabara says putting these artists in conversation provides a deeper understanding of the artistic moment that was the pop art movement. Gabara is the E. Blake Byrne Associate Professor of Romance Studies and Art, Art History, and Visual Studies at Duke University.

She talks to host Frank Stasio about the pop art works of Latinx artists and the similarities between conversations happening during the pop art movement and those that are happening today. “Pop América, 1965-1975” is on view at the Nasher in Durham from Thursday, Feb. 21 to Sunday, July 21.

