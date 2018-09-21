Related Program: 
The State of Things

Addicted To Hate: Studying White Supremacist Groups And The People Who Leave Them

By & 1 hour ago

Credit Courtesy of Matthew DeMichele / RTI International

While last month's “Unite The Right” rally in Washington D.C. was small, it brought renewed attention to white supremacist groups in the United States. 

Researcher Matthew DeMichele has been studying these groups for years, and his recent research concludes that while many people do eventually leave, the process can be as difficult as overcoming an addiction. He and other colleagues conducted in-depth interviews with dozens of former members of white supremacist groups in the U.S. to examine what makes people more susceptible to joining a white supremacy organization, how individuals enter these hate groups, and how they unlearn hate and reenter society.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Matthew DeMichele, a senior research sociologist with RTI International’s Applied Justice Division about his findings.

NOTE: This program originally aired on August 17, 2018. 

Tags: 
The State of Things
Matthew DeMichele
RTI International
Applied Justice
Race
white supremacy

Related Content

Working Together To Rebuild Black Communities

By & Apr 20, 2018
text of the sign: 'Freedom Hill: Community established here by freed blacks in 1865. Incorporated as Princeville in 1885.'
ncdcr.gov

The concept began with eight mayors from historically black towns who joined academics to preserve history, problem solve and build for the future. The 2015 project was so successful, it has expanded into the multidisciplinary Black Communities conference. Hosted by the Institute for African American Research and NCGrowth, organizer Karla Slocum is professor of Anthropology and the Director of the Institute of African American Research at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and organizer Mark Little is Director of NCGrowth and Executive Director at UNC Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise.

Black Man Running Group Races To Change Racial Stereotypes

By & Jul 20, 2018
The Black Man Running group jog in Wilmington.
Courtesy Black Man Running

Putting on running shoes and heading out for a jog is not a straightforward affair for black men. Runner Rendell Smith remembers a white woman who was so scared when she saw him jogging toward her, she dropped her groceries and bolted.

A Workshop About Race, For White People Only

By & Feb 9, 2018
Photo of Broderick presenting to a room of people, 'racial equity training' is projected onto wall
CJ Broderick, ABC Strategy & Consulting

More than two-thirds of company executives rate diversity and inclusion as an important issue, according to a 2017 survey by  Deloitte. With an increase in interest for diversity and inclusion comes an increase in demand for racial equity and diversity workshops.