Jay Price wins national Edward R. Murrow Award for WUNC

WUNC has garnered national recognition for a story reported by Jay Price and edited by Adam Hochberg, winning a prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association.

Price's story – "Alive Day" – published on Oct. 18, 2023, won in the Feature Reporting category in the Large Market Radio division.

Veterans who survive a brush with death sometimes mark the anniversary. They call it their Alive Day. Price tells a personal story of one such day, the day he met Lt. Col. Justin Constantine, when he was reporting on the Iraq War for McClatchy Newspapers in 2006. While traveling in a convoy of Humvees that day, Constantine was shot in the head by a sniper but survived. Price tells the story of that day, and how Constantine's survival became a tool — his superpower for an extraordinary second act.

The story was produced by the American Homefront Project, a public media collaboration that reports on American military life and veterans. It was also featured on NPR.

The honor for Price marks the first time WUNC has won a national Murrow Award since 2015.

Price and Hochberg traveled to Gotham Hall in New York City on Monday to accept the honor at the Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala.

