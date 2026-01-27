Embodied - Searching For Love And Legal Status (Awards)

This is an episode from the podcast and radio show "Embodied" that was originally published on Sept. 19, 2025

Posted for Headliner Awards contest entry in the category of Conversational Podcast.

Embodied is a weekly radio show and podcast exploring taboo topics around sex, relationships and health. In this September 2025 episode, host Anita Rao spoke to María Lopez, the creator of a popular Instagram account centered around dating while undocumented. María shares her personal story of dating as an undocumented woman and outlines the difficult balance of navigating relationships and trying to find love while also hoping to adjust her immigration status.