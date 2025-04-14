7:43 AM Newscast 10-25-2024
This is a newscast award entry that includes the voice of WUNC's Morning Edition Host Eric Hodge as well as stories from WUNC reporters Colin Campbell and Will Michaels.
The newscast aired about a month after Helene hit North Carolina and just before the November election.
- $600 million recovery bill for Helene heads to Governor Roy Cooper
- Major presidential candidates continue to target NC as Election Day approaches
- A preview of college football in the area
- Weather