CREEP: Lionfish

Radio version of a CREEP podcast episode that aired on August 30, 2022. Posted for the "Use of Sound" category in the 2023 PMJA award contest.

In the Den of the Lionfish: Prized as pets for their mesmerizing beauty, an aquarium keeper’s dream has become an environmental nightmare as legions of venomous, voracious lionfish are now guzzling up fish and further endangering coral reefs throughout the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico. Researchers, inventors, divers and fishers are urgently trying to find new ways to stem the tide of these undersea marauders.

Hosts Laura Pellicer and Elizabeth Friend explore the depth and breadth of the lionfish problem with Captain Cindy Garb, marine ecologist Nicola Smith, and others working to tackle what's been deemed the worst marine invasion ever.

