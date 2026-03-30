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UNC is suspending talks about future of basketball arena amid coaching search

WUNC News | By Associated Press
Published March 30, 2026 at 9:43 AM EDT
North Carolina fans file into the building beside a "Save the Dean Dome" sticker before an NCAA college basketball game against Clemson, Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Chris Seward
/
AP
North Carolina fans file into the building beside a "Save the Dean Dome" sticker before an NCAA college basketball game against Clemson, Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina is putting talks about the future home for its men's basketball program on hold.

The school said in a statement Sunday that it is suspending those discussions as officials focus on hiring a new coach after the firing of Hubert Davis. WRAL of Raleigh first reported news of the pause.

"Arena discussions will resume after the new coach has had time to acclimate to the program and focus on future needs," the school said.

The school is mulling whether to renovate the Smith Center, the program's home since January 1986. It also is considering building a new arena, potentially off the main campus. The discussions have led to some emotional debate among fans and even members of the program, with retired Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams coming out in support of renovating the Smith Center instead of moving off the main campus.

School officials have estimated a renovation could cost nearly $600 million, while options for a new arena have ranged between roughly $700 million to $800 million.

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AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness
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