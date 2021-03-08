-
Fans of the Carolina Hurricanes and NC State's men's basketball team could soon have new places to grill before a game or clink glasses after a…
-
There was a major upset in men's college basketball on Sunday, when unranked NC State beat the previously undefeated Duke, 87-75.The Wolfpack's Trevor…
-
Top-seeded North Carolina is still alive at the College World Series after shutting out North Carolina State Thursday night, 7-0. After losing to the…
-
Another rivalry game between North Carolina and North Carolina State is on the horizon at the College World Series in Omaha. This time, the loser will go…
-
North Carolina and N.C. State have played each other 285 times in baseball, but they met for their first College World Series matchup Sunday with the…
-
NC State's Wolfpack has had the entire season to prepare for its World Series shot this weekend, but when they arrived at the hotel in Omaha this week, a…
-
Five North Carolina teams made the NCAA men's basketball tournament, including the ACC's Big Three in the Triangle. Duke is a number 2 seed in the Midwest…
-
http://youtu.be/ob1X6c5hXZcN.C. State’s 1983 NCAA basketball championship run continues to be regarded as one of the most exciting and unexpected winning…
-
N.C. State moves to Friday's quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament after a strong victory in the opening round. The Wolfpack took down Virginia Tech…
-
An N.C. State student is a local celebrity after he stormed the basketball court in his wheelchair when the Wolfpack beat top-ranked Duke last weekend.…