wine industry

Many of today's most popular wine varietals are extremely genetically similar to wines that may have existed for thousands of years, a new study finds. In the face of climate change, that's risky.
The word “rosé” may conjure up memories of cheap wine from boxes or bottles with screw caps. It used to be sweet, cheap and often passed over by serious…
North Carolina viticulture has blossomed into a $2 billion industry. It's got tourism to thank for the growth.Whit Winslow of the North Carolina Wine and…