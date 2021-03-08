Watersheds

-
On a recent Wednesday outside Kingswood Elementary School in Cary, a teacher tells onlookers to step back as water comes gushing out of a pump. A couple…
-
Just days after the City of Durham kicked off its trail season, the Triangle Greenways Council (TGC) has finalized a deal allowing for the creation a new…
-
Officials with the state Division of Water Resources say a new report shows great improvement in groundwater levels over a 15-county area in eastern North…
-
The health of the bodies of water that surround coastal North Carolina is being discussed today in New Bern. The state's eight sounds are managed by a…