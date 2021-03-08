Water Quality

-
A study looking at the effects of GenX on pregnant mice found the chemical compound causes serious problems in both mother and offspring. The research…
The Environmental Protection Agency relaxed environmental standards during the coronavirus pandemic. The agency says it is suspending civil penalties…
Research on chemical pollutants in North Carolina’s rivers and streams is stacking up, and the results are unnerving. Newly-released data from the North…
Greensboro city officials are looking into high levels of a likely-carcinogenic chemical compound identified at the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The…
Even low levels of lead can cause harm to children, but 22 states, including North Carolina, don’t require schools and day cares to test the levels of…
A bipartisan group of state lawmakers is rolling out a bill that would require school districts and child care facilities to conduct routine testing of…
Researchers from UNC Chapel Hill and the nonprofit RTI international want to study the prevalence of lead in private wells in Wake County.Lead poisoning…