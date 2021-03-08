-
Vidant Health has a new app that allows North Carolinians to see a doctor whenever they want. The Vidant Now app allows a user to connect instantly with a…
Vidant Health has opened a 24-hour urgent care clinic in Belhaven. It offers minor emergency and pre-natal care, a full lab, X-rays and a general family…
Belhaven Mayor Adam O'Neal says the eastern North Carolina town plans to use eminent domain to buy the local hospital Vidant Health closed last year.Mayor…
Belhaven Mayor Adam O'Neill says he's optimistic that the hospital in his town will reopen soon.The non-profit Vidant Health closed the Pungo hospital…