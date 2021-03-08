Teen Smoking

-
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced lawsuits against eight electronic cigarette companies earlier this week. He alleges that their…
-
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced lawsuits against eight electronic cigarette companies earlier this week. He alleges that their…
-
A national study shows most Americans support raising the minimum age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21.The survey was conducted by researchers at the…
-
The number of underage teens who smoke cigarettes has dropped since regulators began imposing stiff advertising restrictions in the 1970s. But a new…