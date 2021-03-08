-
When Nyuol Tong was six years old, his family was caught in the crossfire of the Sudanese Civil War. After living in Sudanese refugee camps, and Egypt,…
Duke University has forged a relationship with South Sudan that it hopes will fill the stomach and the soul. Many people around the world probably…