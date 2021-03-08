-
The City of Raleigh is testing out a new way to collect trash and recycling.A year-long pilot program aims to get roll carts off the sidewalks downtown.…
A bill in the North Carolina House would let computer and television manufacturers off the hook for fees that subsidize recycling of their products. The…
Computers, smart phones and other electronics often end up in landfills just a couple years after they're manufactured. The United Nations says electronic…
Spring cleaning is underway; you can tell from the yard sales dotting lawns over the weekend. Most other unwanted items can go in your recycling bin.…
Picture an enormous thrift store with a funky vibe and full of boisterous music. A vintage-looking swordfish hangs above the register, and the art that…
A new book club in Raleigh is encouraging some trashy reading this summer.The Solid Waste Services Department says it's a way of celebrating the 25 years…
The South Wake Landfill in Apex is putting its garbage to work. Wake County recently hosted an open house for its landfill gas power plant.Solid Waste…
Durham's Solid Waste Department is cutting four jobs to make up for a $1.1 million budget shortfall.Director Donald Long said his department is very…
The Raleigh City Council wants to reduce the amount of garbage it sends to a landfill in Southern Wake County.Raleigh pays about $33 for each ton of…
Starting today, residents of Cary can recycle even more waste materials. In addition to soda bottles and milk jugs, Cary will accept bulky #2 HPDE plastic…