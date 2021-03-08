-
On July 1, a warm and muggy evening, a group of about 50 people gathered in downtown Graham to protest police brutality and racism. Most who drove by…
-
Elon University joined other schools, community groups and law enforcement officials across the country for an inaugural National Day of Reconciliation.…
-
The leader of the Alamance NAACP chastised the county board of commissioners this week for supporting Sheriff Terry Johnson's immigration detention…
-
The Alamance County Board of Commissioners approved a $2.8 million budget for staffing, raises and equipment upgrades, so that the county jail could…
-
In an effort to foster a more transparent relationship with its Latino residents, the Burlington Police Department has launched a Facebook page in…
-
The U.S. Department of Justice has accused Sheriff Johnson of racially profiling and illegally detaining members of the Hispanic community. Yesterday…
-
Today is the second day of the federal trial for Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson. Several current and former sheriff's deputies took the stand…
-
A federal case against the Alamance county sheriff accused of illegally targeting Latino drivers is going to trial today.The U.S. Justice Department has…