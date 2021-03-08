school choice

-
Five years after the state Supreme Court declared North Carolina's largest private school voucher program constitutional, public school advocates have…
-
North Carolina state Rep. Holly Grange is competing against the sitting lieutenant governor, Dan Forest, to be the Republican nominee for governor in…
-
Republican Dan Forest wants to be promoted to governor of North Carolina. Forest, in his second-term as lieutenant governor, says Democratic incumbent Roy…
-
Does homeschooling prepare children for society? Stereotypes about parents who pull their children out of school may not hold as true as they once did.…
-
Does homeschooling prepare children for society? Stereotypes about parents who pull their children out of school may not hold as true as they once did.…
-
The General Assembly passed a bill Tuesday primarily to address issues with a prior law that reduces class sizes in kindergarten through third grade.…
-
In their version of the budget, Senate Republicans have a plan to grow a large reserve fund for the Opportunity Scholarship Program. The scholarships, or…
-
More than 5,600 new students have applied to receive Opportunity Scholarships, or school vouchers, for next school-year. That's up from about 3,400 the…
-
State lawmakers voted on Monday to postpone a bill that would allow North Carolina students to attend any public school in the state, noting that more…