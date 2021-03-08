-
North Carolina cities and counties would be prohibited from being “sanctuaries” for people living in the country illegally, under a bill tentatively…
-
The North Carolina General Assembly approved a two-year budget that includes a plan to lower income and corporate taxes and create new service taxes. Top…
-
Leading state senators proposed a compromise plan Thursday that redistributes tax revenue and creates job incentives.They say the measure simplifies the…
-
Powerful members of the North Carolina Senate say they want to revamp how the state distributes sales taxes revenue to better favor economically…
-
A series of laws passed by the General Assembly this summer will go into effect today, affecting areas of construction, pollution and privacy. The variety…
-
Wake commissioners voted Monday against a referendum that could have raised the county's sales tax by a quarter-cent to generate about $28 million to go…
-
This weekend would normally be North Carolina’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday. But that ended last year. The state Retail Merchants Association is…
-
While General Assembly leaders are in the final stages of sending Gov. Pat McCrory a state budget, they're rushing to wrap up bills on taxes and economic…
-
North Carolina House and Senate leaders say they've finalized details for public school teacher pay raises and the state's budget, but lawmakers are…
-
North Carolina's sales tax would be capped at 7.25 percent in most of the state under a plan tentatively approved by the Senate on Wednesday afternoon.The…