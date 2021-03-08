-
In 1587, more than 100 men, women, and children traveled to the New World from England to found a colony on Roanoke Island. The colony’s governor went…
Archeologists have found a rare Elizabethan-era medicinal jar near the site of the Lost Colony of Roanoke Island.The National Parks Service Southeast…
The fate of the "Lost Colony" on Roanoke Island remains one of the biggest questions in North Carolina history. Some believe the colony moved to Hatteras…
The history-themed Roanoke Island Festival Park on the Outer Banks may have an uncertain future. Two years ago, lawmakers passed a bill that stipulated…
The North Carolina outdoor drama The Lost Colony has been tapped for a 2013 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre. With 75 seasons under its belt, the…
An exhibit about Roanoke Island's role in the Civil War opens at the Outer Banks Visitor Center today. Curator Kaeli Schurr says capturing the island was…
This summer saw a big jump in the number of people who were stung by stingrays off the coast of Corolla on the Outer Banks. Ocean Rescue officials say the…