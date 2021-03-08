Republican U.S. Senate Race

-
The U.S. Senate acquitted former President Donald J. Trump on Saturday of inciting a riot at the U.S. Capitol, ending his impeachment trial. The final…
-
State House Speaker Thom Tillis defeated a crowded field of candidates in the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate last night. Tillis received about 46…
-
A new study on campaign spending shows that special interest groups have paid for 90 percent of television ads aired in the U.S. Senate race in this…
-
Governor Pat McCrory has endorsed state House speaker Thom Tillis in the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate. He spoke earlier today in an appearance…
-
The primary race between Republican candidates running for the U.S. Senate was center stage last night. In a debate held by UNC-TV, Baptist pastor Mark…
-
Tonight, four of the candidates running in the Republican U.S. Senate primary will take part in their last televised debate. Obstetrician Greg Brannon,…
-
Four of the candidates vying to win the state’s Republican U.S. Senate primary appeared in their second debate last night. In the half-hour forum, aired…
-
This evening, four of the Republican candidates in the U.s. Senate race will square off in their first televised debate, held at Davidson College just…
-
A senator with Tea Party credentials has endorsed the primary campaign of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Greg Brannon.Utah Senator Mike Lee was elected…
-
A Wake County jury has decided that one of the Republican U.S. Senate candidates gave false or misleading statements to investors in a technology…