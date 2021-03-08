-
“Writers write.” “Publish or perish.” Even without a global pandemic, writers face constant pressure to produce new material. But for the first-time…
-
“Writers write.” “Publish or perish.” Even without a global pandemic, writers face constant pressure to produce new material. But for the first-time…
-
The world of academic publishing is all about credibility, and most scholars want to be published in the nation’s most reputable academic journals. But…
-
The world of academic publishing is all about credibility, and most scholars want to be published in the nation’s most reputable academic journals. But…
-
Today's State of Things show is a rebroadcast of an interview with Jim Minz. The program originally aired on April 1, 2013.Jim Minz’s childhood in…
-
Today's State of Things show is a rebroadcast of an interview with Jim Minz. The program originally aired on April 1, 2013.Jim Minz’s childhood in…
-
Our State magazine has been telling the stories of North Carolina since 1933. It’s celebrating its 80th anniversary this year with a party at the Museum…
-
Our State magazine has been telling the stories of North Carolina since 1933. It’s celebrating its 80th anniversary this year with a party at the Museum…
-
Jim Minz’s childhood in small-town West Bend, Wisconsin prepared him for two things: game shows and science fiction.West Bend was home to the West Bend…
-
Jim Minz’s childhood in small-town West Bend, Wisconsin prepared him for two things: game shows and science fiction.West Bend was home to the West Bend…