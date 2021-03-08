Private Schools

-
More than half of the state budget is spent on public education.In the latest budget adjustments, state lawmakers approved an average 4.7 percent raise…
In their version of the budget, Senate Republicans have a plan to grow a large reserve fund for the Opportunity Scholarship Program. The scholarships, or…
The North Carolina Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Tuesday morning on a case challenging the constitutionality of the state’s private school…
Supporters of private school vouchers are trying to put the state’s program back on course. Attorneys are asking the North Carolina Supreme Court to…
A Wake County Superior Court judge on Thursday ordered a stop to the use of taxpayer money to pay tuition at private or religious schools. Judge Robert…
After hearing lengthy arguments on Tuesday, Wake County Superior Court Judge Robert Hobgood says he will make a ruling on the legality of the state's…
North Carolina legislative leaders, parents and advocates are looking to expand the state’s private school voucher program.They say they want to lift the…
The North Carolina Supreme Court has overturned a lower court’s order to halt the state’s voucher program.That means the program can go on – at least for…
A North Carolina judge is blocking a new law that uses taxpayer dollars to send low-income students to private or religious schools. Responding to…