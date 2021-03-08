-
North Carolina will receive up to $56 million toward improving early childhood education and health outcomes for at-risk children, Gov. Roy Cooper…
Sometimes Dr. David Tayloe’s patients are less than thrilled to see him. Take two-year-old Kenai. When Tayloe walks into the room and says hello, the…
A recent analysis of five decades of data shows that high-quality early childhood education has lasting benefits for kids. Yet in North Carolina, less…
Alongside reading, writing and math, schools should teach students how to manage their feelings, too. That's a new recommendation from the federal…
Wake County school officials say they hope to expand pre-kindergarten services by adding more than 200 slots for next school year. Superintendent Jim…
Today is child advocacy day at the State Legislature. Hundreds of people who support early childhood development programs like Smart Start and More at…