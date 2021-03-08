Patricia Bell-Scott

-
Pauli Murray is an often-overlooked civil rights trailblazer. She staged her first “protest” at 5 years old when her aunt gave her grandfather three…
Note: This segment originally aired February 19, 2016.Pauli Murray and Eleanor Roosevelt could not have come from more different backgrounds. Murray was…
