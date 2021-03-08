-
This special episode is a gift from the team at Tested to you, the listener, with hopes for a wonderful holiday season and happy New Year.Enjoy…
-
Songs We Love is a series and a podcast that looks at the stories behind some of the songs we're playing on our new music discovery station, WUNC…
-
A reimagining of the language of the Great American Songbook, where jazz meets pop against a backdrop of a 1960s Manhattan love story, returns this year…
-
In which Bags Benmont, leader of the Satin and Sparkle orchestra, encounters a surprising figure in front of NY’s Plaza Hotel, on a snowy New Years Eve…
-
In which Bags and newcomer Will Cassidy arrive at Birdie McDavenish’s holiday party and meet a group of unusual characters. A song is commissioned, and a…
-
In which legendary songwriter Paul Carter expounds on the whys and wherefores of "In-tox-cho-cli-fi-ca-tion."Episode 3 of Occasional Shivers.
-
In which songstress Jennifer Delancey’s casual remark in Central Park inspires Will; a late-night phone call then reveals a concern.Episode 4 of…
-
In which Paul details some ancient history. Then all protest a threatened calamity.Episode 5 of Occasional Shivers
-
In which Will and Paul explore the nature of the muse, a secret is discovered, and a rainy-night visit to the Village Vagabond illuminates the theft of a…
-
In which life grows complicated for the young lovers, at a meal at the Palm Court. Several letters arrive, followed by a mass dissolution and a sad…