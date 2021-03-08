-
North Carolina has a new resident that weighs more than 1,000 pounds.His name is Payton. He is a polar bear.Payton was welcomed to the North Carolina Zoo…
-
The North Carolina Zoo has announced the birth of five American red wolves.The animals are critically endangered. There are only 15 to 20 red wolves still…
-
The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro is asking the the public to help name a baby rhino.Zoo officials said in a statement Friday that the female rhino was…
-
A southern white rhino calf born at the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro earlier this winter has expressive fluttering ears and, according to zookeepers,…
-
North Carolina Zoo officials have identified the worker who died in a training exercise fall, and have announced a fund to support his young daughter.The…
-
A worker died at the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro Thursday morning.In an announcement, the zoo said the fall happened during a workplace accident that…
-
The North Carolina Zoo has lost one of its oldest mammals. Ruthie, a chimpanzee, was euthanized last week after suffering from heart disease. Ruthie was…
-
The North Carolina Zoo has adopted a wild polar bear and is asking the public to pick a name for it.A news release on its webpage Wednesday said the zoo,…
-
The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro has been celebrating the births of two southern white rhinoceroses this summer. It’s part of a breeding program to help…
-
The North Carolina Zoo has a $20 million backlog of maintenance projects. But the zoo can't touch the funding from the Connect N.C. bond initiative for…