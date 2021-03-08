NC Schools

-
Early voting has concluded – and more than 4.5 million people have already cast ballots in North Carolina.A record number of early-voters have already…
-
North Carolina elementary schools will soon be allowed to return to daily, in-person classes, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Thursday.School…
-
A week after students were told they could stay in their dorms, N.C. State officials have changed course and ordered students to move out of dorm rooms by…
-
About 50 public school districts in North Carolina are returning this week with at least some in-person instruction. That's about one third of all the…
-
A majority of North Carolina public school districts are returning to school remotely Monday. Many teachers will be meeting their students over video…
-
Families across North Carolina are preparing to start a new school year in the midst of an ongoing pandemic. Most public school students are starting…
-
Families across North Carolina are preparing to start a new school year in the midst of an ongoing pandemic. Most public school students are starting…
-
In-person teaching. Then, no in-person teaching. North Carolina public school teachers had to prepare for both possibilities since school let out in June.…
-
As schools decide whether or not to hold class in person or online, one big question is at the root of it all — how much is it going to cost? The funding…
-
School starts in just a few weeks, and no matter what districts across North Carolina do to re-open, this year will look different.How are kids coping…