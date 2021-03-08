-
North Carolina is at risk of losing more than $5.3 billion in federal funding because of a low response rate to the U.S. Census. The managers of the…
-
Preparations for the 2020 Census are underway in North Carolina, one of the fastest growing states in the nation poised to get another congressional seat…
-
Federal judges are being asked to approve the new North Carolina congressional maps approved by state lawmakers last week. Earlier this month, three…
-
The Carolina Population Center at UNC is debuting a new unit this week that will focus on translating complicated Census data for businesses and the…
-
The latest Census report shows North Carolina continues a slow crawl out of the economic downturn.In 2012, more people lived below the poverty level in…