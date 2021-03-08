-
Bankers, credit officers and policy makers are in Raleigh this week for the American Mortgage Conference, presented by the North Carolina Bankers…
-
There has been a lot of movement from big banks in meeting their obligations in the National Mortgage Settlement. A report out last week shows the five…
-
The fight against mortgage fraud and other financial crimes just got a little easier in North Carolina – thanks to a new Financial Crimes Initiative.Ben…
-
A former North Carolina governor is one of five people selected to serve on the board overseeing the national mortgage settlement.Leoneda Inge: James…