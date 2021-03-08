Military Recruit

-
The Army is holding its first nationwide virtual recruiting campaign, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to scale back face-to-face interactions and...
Last spring, the Army told recruiters it expected them to enlist 6,000 new soldiers – the largest mid-year increase in its history. It recently also upped…
What makes someone want to become a soldier? What does it look like to transition from a civilian to a soldier? How does it affect individuality? Raymond…
Two years after the Defense Department lifted the ban on women serving in combat units, the Army is allowing women to go through the training program for soldiers who aspire to be infantry leaders.
Hundreds of military veterans from across the Triangle region and beyond packed a special job fair Thursday in Raleigh. This job fair at Carter-Finley…