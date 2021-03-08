-
Vice President Mike Pence is making his second and third campaign stops in North Carolina in three days for President Donald Trump's reelection bid.Pence…
-
The North Carolina legislature passed the Coronavirus Relief Act 3.0 Thursday, which allocates the nearly $1 billion left of federal CARES Act money. One…
-
Vice President Mike Pence will be in Raleigh on Thursday to promote an anti-abortion agenda, GOP candidates and to make campaign stops for President…
-
Last night marked the close of the most unusual political conventions in American history. Both the Republican and Democratic national conventions looked…
-
Follow live updates and analysis of Day 3 of the Republican National Convention. Vice President Pence headlines the night.
-
The Republican Party formally nominated President Donald Trump for a second term in the White House Monday, one of the first acts of a GOP convention that…
-
Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Raleigh on Wednesday morning in a push to encourage more K-12 schools to reopen with entirely in-person…
-
The White House coronavirus task force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, is holding a briefing at the Department of Health and Human Services on…
-
Speaking to a crowd of about 300 people at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh, Indiana Governor Mike Pence said if…
-
Donald Trump announces Mike Pence will be his running mate in his bid for the White House.Trump delayed the decision last night in the wake of the attack…