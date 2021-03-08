-
State lawmakers in the House have passed a measure that would make it a felony for convicted meth producers to possess pseudoephedrine, a key ingredient…
-
There were 460 meth lab busts in the state last year. That's a record high. It's up from 344 busts the year before. State Bureau of Investigation agents…
-
North Carolina Law Enforcement officials plan to crack down on methamphetamine labs in 2012. Jeff Tiberii has more.Jeff Tiberii: Last year there were 331…
-
North Carolina lawmakers discuss a proposal this week that would require consumers to get a prescription for medicines that contain pseudoephedrine.…
-
Methamphetamine labs are on the rise in North Carolina. That's according to state officials who say drug makers are finding new ways to produce it. The…