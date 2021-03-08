-
A new study from Duke University shows that life expectancy is decreasing for Gen-Xers and older Millennials. The study comes after widely-publicized…
-
Women live longer than men in many countries around the world. In the United States, women outlive men by an average of five years. Scientists have long…
-
-
A couple miles up Highway 540 in Raleigh could mean a difference of 12 years in life expectancy, according to new maps from the Virginia Commonwealth…