-
The Book of Genesis says that man was created in God’s image. But a new study finds human beings may be returning the favor. Kurt Gray studies mind…
-
The Book of Genesis says that man was created in God’s image. But a new study finds human beings may be returning the favor. Kurt Gray studies mind…
-
Despite the enduring narrative in pop culture of an impending apocalyptic robot-takeover, humans decided a while back to keep moving forward with plans to…
-
Despite the enduring narrative in pop culture of an impending apocalyptic robot-takeover, humans decided a while back to keep moving forward with plans to…
-
It's easy to assume every human has a brain, but what about a mind? Psychologists Daniel M. Wegner and Kurt Gray say constructing a mind is more about…
-
It's easy to assume every human has a brain, but what about a mind? Psychologists Daniel M. Wegner and Kurt Gray say constructing a mind is more about…