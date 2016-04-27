'The Mind Club' Asks Who Or What Has A Mind
It's easy to assume every human has a brain, but what about a mind? Psychologists Daniel M. Wegner and Kurt Gray say constructing a mind is more about perception than scientific fact. Therefore, some people attribute minds to animals, computers and even corporations.
Host Frank Stasio talks with Gray, a professor of psychology and neuroscience at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, about his new book The Mind Club: Who Thinks, What Feels, And Why It Matters (Viking Books/2016) and the perception of minds.Gray reads at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at Motorco in Durham as a part of the "Periodic Tables" series.