'The Mind Club' Asks Who Or What Has A Mind

It's easy to assume every human has a brain, but what about a mind? Psychologists Daniel M. Wegner and Kurt Gray say constructing a mind is more about perception than scientific fact. Therefore, some people attribute minds to animals, computers and even corporations.

 

 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Gray, a professor of psychology and neuroscience at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, about his new book The Mind Club: Who Thinks, What Feels, And Why It Matters (Viking Books/2016) and the perception of minds.Gray reads at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at Motorco in Durham as a part of the "Periodic Tables" series.

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
Frank Stasio
Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
