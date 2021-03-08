-
A city council meeting following the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott last year was out of control at times as a long list of residents spoke...
-
This week marks one year since Charlotte police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott and protests erupted across the city. On today's Charlotte Talks, host...
-
A North Carolina prosecutor says a Charlotte police officer acted lawfully when he shot and killed a black man in a case that touched off several nights…
-
No charges will be brought against Charlotte police officer Brentley Vinson in the September fatal shooting of 43-year-old Keith Scott. Mecklenburg...
-
Charlotte police say 16 officers were injured last night in clashes with those protesting the fatal police shooting of a black man.Police say Keith Lamont…
-
