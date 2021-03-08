Job creation

-
Wake Technical Community College has opened a new advanced manufacturing center in Raleigh.Along with a cosmetology program and a career and college…
State legislators sparred over job incentives and a change to the gas tax during finance and appropriation committees meetings Tuesday. The bills…
A $5 billion global tech company announced today that it's expanding its operations in Wake County. Now, the company plans to create more than 1,237 new…
United Healthcare has steadily grown its Greensboro workforce during the past five years and on Wednesday announced plans for 500 new positions. The…