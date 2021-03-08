-
Leaders of the North Carolina legislature said a proposal to change the state's business incentive program is not connected to rumors of Apple opening a…
A Danish pharmaceutical company broke ground on its second facility in Johnston County Monday. Novo Nordisk says the $1.8 billion plant will be built next…
State legislators sparred over job incentives and a change to the gas tax during finance and appropriation committees meetings Tuesday. The bills…
Leaders in economic development circles across the state are speaking out against the General Assembly's decision to end the short legislative session…