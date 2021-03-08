Innocence Network Conference

-
In 1982, a woman notified the police that two men had broken into her home, and one of them had sexually assaulted her. She described the sexual offender…
“The worst thing you can be is a sex offender because it’s dirt that you can’t wash off.”Those words were spoken by James Waller in an interview with WUNC…
Across the country, 306 wrongfully convicted inmates have been exonerated because of DNA evidence. The number of people exonerated through other means is…
Marvin Anderson was exonerated in 2001 after spending 15 years in a Virginia prison and four years on parole for crimes he did not commit. His exoneration…
Jeffrey Deskovic was 16 when one of his female classmates, Angela Correa, was found murdered in the woods in their hometown in upstate New York. He says…
In 1981, a 27-year-old white woman was riding her bike when she was attacked and raped by a shirtless African American man. A rape kit was collected, and…
When Julie Baumer rushed her new-born nephew Philipp to the hospital on October 3, 2003, she had no idea what was wrong. He couldn’t keep his formula down…
