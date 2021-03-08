Inequity in Education

-
Note: This segment is a rebroadcast from January 16, 2018. Education equity is becoming a popular phrase among educators, but what does it mean, and what…
-
Note: This segment is a rebroadcast from January 16, 2018. Education equity is becoming a popular phrase among educators, but what does it mean, and what…
-
This story is part of the NPR reporting project “School Money,” a nationwide collaboration between NPR’s Ed Team and 20 member station reporters exploring…
-
Tiylar Friday is a long-time reader."Ever since I was, I think, five," he says.Today, he's 10. And he's got a lot of books."Sometimes I wouldn't like to…